Antioch United Methodist Church, located at 885 Antioch Church Road, Nicholson, will celebrate 222 years of praise with homecoming on Sunday, September 12, at 11 a.m.
The Rev. Blair Tolbert will be preaching and music will be presented by by Dr. Todd Chandler and members of the East Jackson Comprehensive High School choirs.
All are welcome.
The Rev. Dr. Marshall Bruner is the pastor.
