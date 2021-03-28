The Jackson County Chamber of Commerce’s Women in Business committee is accepting applications for the second annual Future Woman in Business Scholarship to be awarded on May 3.
The scholarship is available to graduating seniors attending an accredited college, university or technical school.
Applicant must have a family member who is a member of the Jackson County Chamber of Commerce.
The scholarship is limited to one young woman for a one-time scholarship award of $1,000.
For additional information, contact Leigh Carroll at lcarroll@jacksoncountyga.com or 706-387-0300.
Applications must be submitted by April 9, 2021.
Application are available at www.jacksoncountyga.com/.
