Jackson County Extension and the Jefferson Tree Council will be dedicating the 2021 Arbor Day tree in honor of former Jackson County Extension Agent Mark Shirley. The dedication of the oak tree will be held at 1:30 pm on Friday, April 23, at the Jackson County Agriculture Facility located on County Farm Road in Jefferson.
"We encourage those who knew Mark, or who have benefitted from his wisdom and expertise, to join us, and we would welcome a 'Mark Story' if you have one to share," organizers state.
For questions or additional information, call the Extension Office at 706-367-6345.
