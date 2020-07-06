The City of Arcade re-opened its city park with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Thursday, July 2. Mayor Doug Haynie and several city officials spoke and thanked and recognized businesses and locals who helped bring the vision of the new park design to reality.
The park, which was established in 1970, has not been updated since 2,000 when new playground equipment was installed.
The recreation grounds will be undergoing several phases before its completion. Phase one of the SPLOST-funded project costs a total of $700,000 to include a covered picnic area and restroom building, a basketball court, a baseball field, new fencing, landscaping and more parking along with a playground area with brand new equipment.
The master plan for the park was completed in April 2018 but it wasn’t until December 2019 that the first phase of the plan was completed.
“We had originally planned to open the park sooner, but we had to postpone the ribbon cutting due to the COVID-19 quarantine,” said Haynie.
The park’s blueprint gave visitors a glimpse into the future of the park which will include a splash pad, dog park, multi-purpose trail and a second park entrance on the far end of the park on the additional 2.15 acres of land. The city is also planning to include an amphitheater and civic center on the land purchas
ed across from the park at intersection 129 and Highway 82 which includes 10.15 acres. “This will be a great improvement for the community to come out to enjoy,” says Deborah Mockus, retired city administrator of Arcade.
