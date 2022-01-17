The City of Arcade swore in its new police chief, Mike Adams, on Jan. 10. Adams replaces former police chief Randy Williams, who announced his retirement last month.
James McNatt will fill Adams’ previous position as the Arcade Police Department’s investigations commander. McNatt was also sworn in by municipal court judge Anna Bolden during the Arcade City Council meeting on Jan. 10.
Incumbent Mayor Doug Haynie, who is serving his seventh term as Arcade’s mayor, was also sworn in, as were incumbent council members Ron Smith and Debra Gammon. This will be Smith’s seventh term and Gammon’s second term in office.
OTHER BUSINESS
Also on Jan. 10, the council tabled a variance request to reduce the required minimum building setback of 40-feet and natural buffer of 30-feet abutting a residential development to a 10-foot setback and 10-foot natural buffer for a recently approved convenience store and fuel station located at B. Whitfield Road and Hwy. 129.
The applicant requested the council table the request due to a clerical error in the application. The applicant is required to submit a new application, which is could be on the agenda for a vote next month.
