The P.E.O. STAR Scholarship for the 2019-2020 academic year was presented to Sydney Ardis, a 2019-2020 graduate of East Jackson Comprehensive High School.
The scholarship was presented at Commerce by P.E.O. Chapter AD President, Paulette Zornig.
Sydney is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Zach Ardis and was recommended for this scholarship by Chapter AD of Athens.
Ardis has been accepted and is attending Georgia College & State University.
The P.E.O. STAR Scholarship is a $2,500 scholarship based on excellence in leadership, extracurricular activities, community service, academics and potential for future success. The program is open to young women who are citizens or legal permanent residents of the United States or Canada and who are graduating high school seniors at the time of application. A student must be recommended by a P.E.O. chapter.
The P.E.O. Sisterhood founded January 21, 1869, at Iowa Wesleyan College, Mount Pleasant, Iowa, is an international philanthropic and educational organization which promotes increased educational opportunities for women. There are nearly 6,000 local chapters in the United States and Canada with almost 250,000 initiated members. The P.E.O. Sisterhood has provided over $366 million in financial assistance to more than 113,000 recipients. The P.E.O. Sisterhood also owns Cottey College, a fully accredited, private liberal arts and sciences college for women, with two-year and selected four-year programs, located in Nevada, Missouri.
For additional information on the P.E.O. STAR Scholarship, contact Paulette Zornig at paulette.zornig4@gmail.com.
