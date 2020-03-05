20 arrests were reported by the Banks County Sheriff's Office last week, including the following:
•Khaliyah Marie Cannon, 17, 180 North View Drive, Commerce, theft by shoplifting.
•Tony Thomas Hill, 43, 222 Fort Lamar Road, Homer, possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance.
•Michael Lee Poindexter, 20, 1765 Tabernacle Church Road, Trinity, N.C., speeding and driving while license suspended or revoked.
•Brandon Daniel Baker, 29, 228 Sawbriar Circle, Demorest, driving under the influence of intoxicants (DUI).
•Daniel Matthew Blalock, 34, 439 Mountain View Drive, Cleveland, aggravated stalking.
•Joshua Adam Carter, 33, 28 Horseshoe Bend, Maysville, failure to appear.
•Samantha Jane Thomas, 45, 449 Evans Street, Homer, theft by shoplifting.
•Susan Kay Collins, 37, 4619 Hudson River Church Road, Danielsville, theft by shoplifting.
•Christopher Wayne Outlaw, 37, 2114 Grants Mill Road, Wallace, S.C., driving while license suspended or revoked.
•John Davis Smith, 56, 4197 Hwy. 105, Baldwin, cruelty to animals.
•Antoywn Edwin Thomas, 51, 9134 Gardner Drive, Gainesville, failure to appear.
•Ryan Adam Ward, 33, 2276 Kesler Road, Carnesville, probation violation.
•Susan Lynn Best, 19, 814 Chapel Heights, Elkview, W.Va., theft by shoplifting.
•Juan Pablo Curial-Novoa, 23, 3960 Rebecca Right, Las Vegas, Nev., possession of anopen container in vehicle passenger area, DUI, speeding, driving without a valid license, making a false statement and giving false information to a law enforcement officer.
•Marshall Whitman Dyches, 30, 7982 Hwy. 82, Maysville, theft by deception.
•Eric Lee Hetherington, 44, 367 Second Ave., Winder, probation violation.
•Erny Soberanes-Barrera, 26, 1173 N. Bordwell Ave., Colton, Calif., public drunkeness and possession of an open container in vehicle passenger area.
•Pierra Nacarol Taylor, 18, 814 Chapel Heights, Elkview, W.Va., theft by shoplifting.
•Luis Enrique Contreras, 29, 117 Mexico City Drive, Alto, battery and cruelty to children.
•Christopher Tyron Rollins, 29, 34 Meadow Creek Drive, Jefferson, identity theft fraud, obstruction of a law enforcement officer, giving false information to a law enforcement officer and driving while license suspended or revoked.
•Cameron Lee Tipton, 36, 226 Railroad Ave., Lula, no proof of insurance, driving with wrong class of license, unregistered vehicle, reckless driving and fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer.
