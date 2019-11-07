Lillian Dempsey was the grand prize winner of the 2019 Paula Hardy-JoAnn Legg Memorial Art Contest. She is a fifth grader at Jefferson Academy in Lindsey Newbury’s art class.
Lillian’s artwork will be featured on the 2020 Art in the Park T-shirt. She also won a $100 prize. She will be recognized at the 2020 awards ceremony.
Honorable mention prizes went to Skyler McCullough and Samantha Reyes, both students at East Jackson Comprehensive High School.
Other winners in the art contest were:
HOME SCHOOL
Ann Q. Turley, first place; and Matthew Fouts, second place.
KINDERGARTEN
Samuel Westbrooks, Gum Springs Elementary School, first place; Grant Smith, Jefferson Elementary School, second place; and Shyla Gilbert, Commerce Primary School, third place.
FIRST GRADE
Molly Jewel Farmer, Commerce Primary School, first place; McKenzie Wheeler, North Jackson Elementary School, second place; and Maggie Sailers, Commerce Primary School, third place.
SECOND GRADE
Ava Kelley, Jefferson Academy, first place; Dyland Aho, Jefferson Elementary School, second place; and Lindley Jones Leggett, Commerce Primary School, third place.
THIRD GRADE
Warren Bass, North Jackson Elementary School, first place; Ezra Bloodworth, Commerce Primary School, second place; and Camden Erwin, East Jackson Elementary School, third place.
FOURTH GRADE
Lily Chambers, Jefferson Academy, first place; Hilda Manglitz, Jefferson Academy, second place; and Rylee Brown, Jefferson Academy, third place.
FIFTH GRADE
Josie Mundy, Jefferson Academy, first place; and Emma Staton, Jefferson Academy, third place.
MIDDLE SCHOOL
Abigail Stewart, West Jackson Middle School, first place; Fancy Young, West Jackson Middle School, second place; and Sidney Derrick, West Jackson Middle School, third place.
HIGH SCHOOL
Olivia Swinson, East Jackson Comprehensive High School, first place; Leslie Rodriguea, East Jackson Comprehensive High School, second place; and Lisbeth Aguilar, East Jackson Comprehensive High School, third place.
