Due to ongoing concerns over the COVID-19 virus and the requirements for large gatherings, the Tumbling Waters Society has made the decision to cancel the 2020 Art in the Park.
Tumbling Waters Society President Andy Garrison states, “At our June board meeting, the membership had a lengthy discussion on whether or not to hold the event. We struggled with this decision. This year would have marked our 30th anniversary of hosting Art in the Park. Even though we genuinely wanted to host the event, due to all the guidelines we would have to follow for large gatherings plus the prediction of a spike in COVID cases for the fall, we decided it was in the best interest of everyone to postpone our 30th anniversary festival to September 18 and 19, 2021.”
For more information on Tumbling Water Society, the Heritage Village and Hurricane Shoals, visit the website at https://www.hurricaneshoalspark.org/.
