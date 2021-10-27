The grand prize winner in the 2021 Art in the Park art contest was Olivia Naylor, a ninth grader at East Jackson Elementary School. Her art instructor is Tamara Manchester.
Naylor’s art will be on all 2022 Art in the Park T-shirts. She received a $100 prize from the Tumbling Waters Society for her winning entry.
OTHER ART CONTEST WINNERS
Other winners in the 30th annual Art in the Park Jo Ann Legg/Paula Hardy Memorial Art Contest were:
KINDERGARTEN: Rosalee Morris, first place, Jefferson Elementary School; Jaisyn Hill, second place, Commerce Primary School; Harper Howell, third place, Beadles K.
FIRST GRADE: Alys Cunningham, first place, North Jackson Elementary School; Lakyn Sosebee, second place, Commerce Primary School; Blakely Gillespie, third place, Commerce Primary School.
SECOND GRADE: Millie David, first place, Commerce Primary School; Kadance Puckett, second grade, North Jackson Elementary School; Leila Ransey, third place, Commerce Primary School.
THIRD GRADE: Raleigh Mayhew, first place, Commerce Elementary School; Jacob Milliken, second place, Jefferson Academy; and Sarrenatie Becerra, third place, Commerce Elementary.
FOURTH GRADE: Logan Elliott, first place, Maysville Elementary; Rylee Wood, second place, Commerce Elementary; and Kayley Piche, third place, Jefferson Academy.
FIFTH GRADE: Emery Malone, first place, West Jackson Elementary School; Emily Anderson, second place, Jefferson Academy; and Ansley Boyd, third place, Jefferson Academy.
MIDDLE SCHOOL: Katie Foerman, first place, West Jackson Middle School; Natalie Scott, second place ,West Jackson Middle School; and Samuel Gore, third place, West Jackson Middle School.
HIGH SCHOOL: Olivia Naylor, first place, East Jackson Comprehensive High School; Karol Zamora Ortiz, second place, East Jackson Comprehensive High School; and Alicia Santos, third place, East Jackson Comprehensive High School.
Honorable mention: Brooke Boswell, Jefferson Academy; Tobias Meeks, East Jackson High School; Alayna Castaneda, East Jackson High School; Paulina Fuenta Lomeli, North Jackson Elementary School; Grant Whitfield, Commerce Elementary; Hawk Carter, Commerce Primary; Eva Morris, Jefferson Elementary; Alexis Roberson, North Jackson Elementary; Alys Cunningham, North Jackson Elementary; Lana Marble, Commerce Elementary; and Brianna Russell, West Jackson Middle School.
ESSAY WINNERS
The 30th annual Art in the Park Bluegrass Festival Essay Contest winners were: Haley Allen, fourth grade, Jefferson Academy, won a guitar; Aleya Plumblee, eighth grade, Jefferson Middle School, won a banjo; and Vera Mae Wood, second grade, Jefferson Elementary School, won a violin.
The bluegrass festival began several years ago in memory of Tony and Ann Ianaurio. Students are invited to write an essay telling what music means to them and how they would benefit from being the recipient of an instrument.
Sponsors of this contest are Brantley Gilbert, Lathem Family Farms, Southeast Toyota Distributors, Life’s a Party Rental Company, All Steel Construction, Daryl R. Buffenstein, Whispering 95.1 FM, Wayne Bright Productions, Krazy Al’s Music and the Jackson County legislative delegation, composed of Rep. Tommy Benton, Rep. Houston Gaines, Sen. Frank Ginn and Sen. Bo Hatchett.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.