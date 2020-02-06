The Jefferson Tree Council is seeking vendors for the 10th annual Spring Foliage Fest which will be held on Saturday, March 21.
The Tree Fair will be held at the City Park in Jefferson from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The festival will include live goods, arts and crafts, food, all-day Bluegrass music and an appearance by Walter Reeves, the "Georgia Gardener."
The council is seeking growers and vendors who produce live goods, tree, nature, garden, or “green” related arts, crafts, or products, as well as food vendors. Additionally, businesses that provide tree or landscape services are encouraged to participate, as are non-profits.
All arts and crafts must be nature or environment-related and must be handmade by the vendor.
For additional information or an application, contact City Arborist Susan Russell at 706-201-7893 or jeffersonfoliagefest@gmail.com.
