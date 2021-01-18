Atlanta Zoo passes are again available at the Nicholson Public Library.
"With your library card, simply stop by and watch the Atlanta Zoo DVD and one of our staff members will issue you a voucher good for three free admissions," library manager Rhonda O'Keefe states.
The pass is valid Mondays through Fridays, only. The pass is redeemable for up to four weeks from the issue date. You can do this once a year. You must present the pass and your PINES library card at the zoo.
Currently, the Zoo has a timed ticket system in place. They are allowing walk-up admissions for patrons using the Pass Receipt, so that patrons don’t have to go online to schedule a specific time and date to visit.
"We do suggest that you call the Zoo or visit their Know Before You visit webpage for hours and updated information," O'Keefe states. Know Before You Visit—zooatlanta.org/visit/zoo-atlanta-and-the-coronavirus-covid-19/ or call them at 404-624-9453.
SERVICES OFFERED
The Nicholson Public Library offers printing, copying and faxing for a nominal fee. Scanning is free of charge. If you need WiFi, it is available even when the library is closed. No password is required to use it free in our parking lot.
With a mobile hotspot, you won’t have to come to the library for WiFi.The Nicholson Public Library will soon be able to offer Mobile Hotspots for checkout. A valid PINES library card and a current government-issued photo ID must be presented at check out. Patrons will be required to sign a Hotspot Lending Agreement. Patrons must be 18 years of age, live in the county with a current correct address on file and no fines above $9.99. If you have questions, call at 706 757-3577.
STORY TIME
Lady Sherri offers weekly Enchanted Story Time. She reads a different book and shows children how to make a themed craft. The craft kits are available at the Nicholson Public Library.
Ms. Irma hosts the virtual Spanish Story Time, hora de cuentos en espanol. Each month, Ms. Irma reads a themed book in Spanish.
A new program debuts this week on the Facebook page of the Harold S. Swindle Public Library. It is Czarina Lena’s Reading Palace.
"Tune in as our petite czarina reviews a different book each month," O'Keefe states. "The Czarina loves glittering crowns and will rate the books from one to five crowns. Five crowns being the best. It’s a great way to discover new and exciting books for children."
O'Keefe adds, "When you visit the library be sure to grab one or more of our self-directed activities from the circulation desk. We have a variety of options for all ages.
PASSPORT
The library is a Passport Acceptance Agency with trained and certified agents by The U. S. Department of State who can initiate and “execute” passport services. Call and book an appointment or visit http://travel.state.gov for more information.
HOURS
The library is open the following hours: Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesdays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Fridays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The library is located at 5466 U.S. Highway 441 South, Nicholson. For more information, call 706-757-3577 or visit, http://nicholson.prlib.org or Facebook (Harold S. Swindle Public Library).
