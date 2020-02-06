Historical fiction author Jonathan Putnam will be at the Jefferson Public Library at 11:30 on Saturday, Feb. 8. He will speak and also have books to sell and sign.
Other upcoming events at the library includes the following:
•Every Wednesday, Adult Mah Jong at 1 p.m. Space is limited to 16 people. Beginners are welcome.
•Feb. 13, Bouncing Babies with Cathleen at 10:30 a.m. (2-under). Songs, stories and play.
•Feb. 14, Valentine Storytime with Kasey at 10:00 (5-under) Join us music, stories, art and play!
•Feb. 15, Yoga with Carol at 8:30 a.m. (12 +) Parents are asked to make arrangements for younger children. This is Mom and Dad “Me Time.” Bring mat or towel and water. Library services not available until 9 a.m. All levels welcome.
•Feb. 15, Seed Library at 10 a.m. Join Master Gardner Brandy Pethel to learn about soil testing. Seeds will be available to check out after program.
•Feb. 16, Seed Checkout available from 11:15 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
•Feb. 16, Young Adult Arts and Crafts at 5:20 p.m.
•Feb. 18, SCRATCH at 4 p.m. (9+) Registration required.
•Feb. 19, Knitters at noon. Beginners welcome.
•Feb. 20, Bouncing Babies with Cathleen at 10 a.m.
•Feb. 21, Story time with Kasey at 10 a.m.
•Feb. 22, Dragon Readers Book Club at 11 a.m. (First through third grade).
For more information, check out Fb.com/jeffersonpubliclibrary and Instagram @jeffersonlibrary.
New Books available include: Jeanine Cummins’ “American Dirt,” Kendra Elliott’s “The Last Sister,” Joseph Finder’s “House on Fire,” Lisa Garner’s “When You See Me,” Gregg Hurwitz’s “Into The Fire,” Erica Spindler’s “The Look-Alike,” C.J. Tudor’s “The Other People,” Damien Walters’ “The Dead Girls Club” and Jennie Allen’s “Get Out of Your Head.”
