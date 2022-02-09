Babysitting Date Night will be held at Bethany United Methodist Church on Feb. 25 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
The cost will be $30 per family for ages 6 months to 10 years old. Those who plan to come are asked to bring a sack lunch per child for dinner.
Check the Bethany UMC Facebook page for pre-registration information.
