The Women's Suffrage exhibit continues through the month of August in the Commerce Public Library's entrance, but there is a "Back to School" display of books in the children's library, including the newest addition "First Day Critter Jitters."
With Commerce schools opening, parents are reminded that the library has many digital sites that can be helpful. Mango Languages, e-Read Kids and Learning Express, which has math and reading skills improvement tests for grades 4 through college, are all available for library card holders to use in the library or from a home computer. Also Beanstack will continue during the school year allowing teachers to sign up entire classes for reading challenges.
Commerce Library open hours continue to be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays, and porch pick-up continues to be available for any patrons who prefer. The library will continue to wave fines through August 30.
Patrons are welcome to use a library computer to take the 2020 U.S. Census. Beginning August 11 through September 30, census workers will be canvassing neighborhoods knocking on the doors of families who have not yet responded to the 2020 Census. If you want to avoid a visit just visit www.my2020census.gov. It only takes a few minutes to complete the census. Note: workers will have an i.d. and will not ask to come into your home.
NEW FICTION
New adult fiction now available include: two by James Patterson, "Hush" and "The Midwife Murders", Ron Rash's "In the Valley Stories" and a Novella on "SERENA," James Lee Burke's "A Private Cathedral", William Kent Krueger's "This Tender Land," David Baldacci's "Walk the Wire," Stuart Woods' "Choppy Water," Danielle Steel's "Daddy's Girls," Darragh McKeon's "All That Is Solid Melts Into Air," Julie Clark's "Last Flight," Fiona Davis' "The Lions of 5th Avenue" and T. Jefferson Parker's "Then She Vanished." McKeon's novel is said to capture the end of an era in the Soviet Union after Chernobyl.
New nonfiction titles include: "How Does it Feel To Be A Problem" by Moustafa Bayoumi; "Bohemians - The Lovers who Led Germany's Resistance against the Nazis" by Norman Ohler; "Fortitude - American Resilience in the Era of Outrage" by Dan Crenshaw; "What You Must Know About Strokes;" "Hidden Valley Road - Inside the Mind of An American Family;" "Jesus and History; The Uncommon Good - How the Gospel Brings Hope to a Divided World;" and "The Hero's Closet - Sewing for Cosplay and Costuming."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.