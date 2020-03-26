Plans are to open Banks County April 13, following the planned spring break on April 6-9.
Schools were shut down earlier due to concerns with the spread of the coronavirus. Governor Kemp sent an executive order to all superintendents mandating schools be closed March 18- March 31. When this happened Banks County superintendent Ann Hopkins made the decision not to open schools until after spring break. Students were sent home with packets of work to do while classes are not being held.
"This order (from the governor) confirmed my earliest fear that we would need to be closed at least through Spring Break,” Hopkins said. “The 31st of March is the Tuesday before the break and it only makes sense to close through April 3 with plans to return following the break."
