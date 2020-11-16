Beaverdam Baptist Church will have a live nativity on Sunday, December 6, from 6 to 8 p.m. and on Sunday, December 13, from 6 to 8 p.m.
There will be coffee, hot cocoa and cookies served.
The church is located at 1627 Hwy. 59, Commerce.
For more information, call 706-255-0656.
