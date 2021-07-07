A benefit was held recently for Beckett Burroughs, a 3-year-old boy, diagnosed with B-cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia.
The benefit cornhole tournament was held at the Jackson County Ag Center. Many players from Jackson, Madison, Banks, Barrow, Oconee, Hall, Hart and Franklin counties participated. There were also many players from other counties and some from out of state.
There were a lot of local sponsors and donations. Tim Strickland of All About Asphalt, Mark Jennings of Athens Construction Group and Robbie Escoe of Escoe Industrial Mechanical/Electrical donated $2,500 each.
The contest winners donated their winnings back. The local cornhole teams and other attendees bought food, beverages and raffle tickets on the donated items. There was over $18,000 raised for the cause.
“It is wonderful to see a community come together,” organizers state.
