There will be a gospel musical benefit program for Sandra Watson Wiley, Statham, on Sunday, Oct. 6, at 3 p.m. at St. Paul First Baptist Church in Jefferson. She is the daughter of Claudine (Granny) Watson.
For more information, call Billy Shields at 706-296-8874.
The Rev. Robert L. Wilson is pastor.
