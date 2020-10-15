Trunk -or- Treat will be held at Bethany United Methodist Church on Saturday, Oct 31, from 5 to 7 p.m.
Trunks will be filled with candy for the kids. There will also be hot dogs, chips, drinks and dessert for $5 for individuals and $15 for families. There will also be games, candy and hay rides.
The church is located at 4659 Brockton Road Jefferson.
