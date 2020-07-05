Bethany United Methodist Church is seeking a director of children's ministry and a director of youth ministry.
Those who are interested are asked to send a cover letter, resume and three references to: Bethany United Methodist Church, 4659 Brockton Road, Jefferson, Ga., 30549.
For more information, call 706-367-8042 Mondays through Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
For more details, see the Facebook page and website, www.umcbethany.org/ and www.facebook.com/BethanyUMCAlive/.
