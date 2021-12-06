Beaverdam Baptist Church has several Christmas events coming up in the next few weeks.
The events include the following:
•A Live Nativity will be presented Sunday, Dec. 12, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Organizers state, "You will enjoy live animals and Biblical characters, refreshments, crafts for kids, luminaries and Christmas lights."
•A Children’s Musical will be presented at 11 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 12. The musical is entitled, “The Promise Of Christmas.” Organizers state, "All are invited to enjoy the kids leading us in worship along with the church puppet ministry participating in the musical as well.
•An Adult Choir Musical will be presented at 6 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 19, at 6 p.m. The musical is entitled, “Come Let Us Adore.” Holiday refreshments will be served following the musical.
For more information on any of the plans, call 706-255-0656.
The pastor is Chuck Cook. The church is located at 1627 Hwy. 59, Commerce.
