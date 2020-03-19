Beyond Words Church will celebrate the Rev. Walter Marlon Humphrey’s and first lady Tarnisha Humphrey’s first anniversary at the church, at a weekend celebration planned for March 27-29.
On Friday, March 27, at 7 p.m., the Rev. Dr. Richard B. Haynes, Salen Missionary Baptist Church, will speak at Beyond Words Church, located at 231 Arcade Park Street, Jefferson.
On Saturday, March 28, at 1 p.m., Bishop Dexter Johnson, will speak at Higher Ground Empowerment Center, located at 1465 Old Swimming Pool Road, Jefferson.
On Sunday, March 29, at 3:30 p.m., pastor Christopher Wimberly, Hunter Hill Baptist Church will speak at Beyond Words Baptist Church.
