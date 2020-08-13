Justin Brown and Kelsey Thomas Brown announce the birth of a daughter, Andi Rae Brown, on Thursday, July 30.
Andi weighed 8 pounds 6 ounces and is 20 inches long.
She is the granddaughter of Melanie Dutton Weatherby and Kevin Weatherby of Maysville and Robert and April Thomas of Cape Coral, Fla., and Debbie Simmons of Alpharetta, and Chad and Beth Brown of Seattle, Washington. She is the great-granddaughter of Evelyn Dutton of Maysville and Robert Thomas of Pendergrass.
