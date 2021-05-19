Bruce and Kyndal Quiggle, Williamsburg, Va., announce the birth of their daughter, Elsie Frances Quiggle, on May 11, 2021, at Newport News, Va.
She has two sisters, Eisley, 5, and Kyneligh, 3.
The grandparents are Bruce and Libby Quiggle, Hoschton, and Ronnie and Ginger Weldon, Jefferson. Great-grandparents are Jack Phillips, Hoschton, and Merle Thompson, Jefferson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.