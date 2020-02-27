Library staff member Sunshine Duckett led a program to celebrate Black History Month for the home school group that meets at the Commerce Public Library. She gave the group, ranging in age from five to 13 years old, an opportunity to learn while playing a game about famous African Americans who have made important contributions to American culture. They learned about historical figures such as Langston Hughes, Lorraine Hansbury and James Baldwin, to name a few. Prizes were given to top winners.
Saturday, March 7, is Paper Bag Princess Day at the library. A program to celebrate the 40th anniversary of this book by Robert Munsch will start at 11 a.m. Staff member Alyssa Roberson, the Commerce Library's resident princess, will read this story that champions princess empowerment. It is a classic easy picture book and would be appropriate for ages four and up, but all are welcome. There will be crafts and snacks as well as a collection of princess and dragon books for check-out. There may even be time to act out the story.
The Indian Association of Greater Athens will present a Cultural Introduction to Indian Holidays at the Home School meeting on Monday, March 2, at 10:30 a.m.
There is still time for adults to register for the Beginning Computer class that begins on Monday, March 9, either in person or by phone at 706-335-5946.
The U.S. Census Bureau's website will be active on Thursday, March 12, for those wanting to participate in the 2020 Census. The library's patron access computers may be used to complete the census and patrons are encouraged to bring mail from the U.S. Census Bureau along with them.
The book to be discussed at the Tween Book Club on Thursday, March 5, is “A Wrinkle in Time” by Madeleine L'Engle. Copies are available for checkout at the circulation desk.
New adult fiction titles now available at the library include: Lisa Kleypas' “Chasing Cassandra,” Steve Berry's “Warsaw Protocol,” Charles Egan's “The Exile Breed,” Charles Todd's “A Divided Loyalty,” Dani Petrey's “Cold Shot” and Terri Blackstock's “Truth Stained Lies.”
New non-fiction titles now at the library include: “Nature's Best Hope” by Douglas W. Tallamy, “Barracoon” by Zora Neale Hurston, “The End of Forgetting” by Kate Eichhorn, “Triggered” by Donald Trump Jr. and “Warning” by Anonymous.
Children's programs coming up at the library include:
Mondays, 10:30 a.m., Homeschoolers
Wednesdays, 10:30 a.m., Kidsercise
Thursday, March 5, 4 p.m., Smash Bros.
Thursday, March 5, 5 p.m., Tween Book Club
Thursdays, 6 p.m., Chess
Fridays, 10:30 a.m., Baby and Me
Adult programs coming up at the library include:
Mondays, 10:30 a.m., Hooks and Needles
Thursdays, 6 p.m., Chess
Saturdays, 10 a.m., ESL
