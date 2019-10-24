The Jefferson City FFA Chapter at Jefferson High School is gearing up for the 92nd National FFA Convention in Indianapolis, Ind.
The chapter will have 15 students traveling to learn and grow as members within the organization.
The chapter, as well as the Georgia FFA Association, are pleased to be sending one student to compete in the FFA Creed Speaking Leadership Development Event (LDE) at the convention.
The LDE includes a member reciting The FFA Creed, the organization’s guiding document, followed by three questions relating to Agriculture and the Creed.
Joey Blackstock, a current sophomore at JHS, will be representing the chapter and state in the contest.
Blackstock passed through four preliminary rounds at the Georgia State FFA Convention back in April and will be competing nationally on behalf of the state.
