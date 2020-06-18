In support of the Lifesouth, the Banks County Rotary Club, Tanger Outlets Commerce and Chick-fil-A have partnered together to host a blood drive from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, June 19, to aid in the response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The blood drive will be held Tanger Outlets, 800 Steven B. Tanger Boulevard, Commerce, in suite 308 (next to H&M).
Each blood drive will fill critical blood units while also maintaining appropriate social distancing protocols for participant and healthcare worker safety.
For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit https://tinyurl.com/TangerBloodDrive.
Appointments are encouraged as this allows for social distancing. Remember to eat a healthy meal, drink plenty of water and get a good night's rest before donating blood.
A photo ID is required.
All donors receive a recognition item, a free cholesterol screening and a free lunch courtesy of Chick-fil-A.
