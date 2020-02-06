If you happened to be on the Square in Downtown Jefferson this past weekend, you may have seen a crowd of people at the Revival Hall. You may have also heard some live music.
“What you may not have known, at the time, was you were witnessing a first,” Carol Hunt states. “You were seeing the first, Fourth Sunday of the Month Bluegrass Jam. “
A Bluegrass Jam is a coming together of musicians just like people used to do. In times past, people would come together in the Blue Ridge Mountains to celebrate a week’s work done, to socialize, and just to blow off steam. Music was the Universal Language that brought them all together. And, if the turnout for the first Bluegrass Jam that happened Sunday is any indication, it still is.
“So, come join us on the Fourth Sunday each month,” Hunt states. “It kicks off at 4 p.m. and lasts until the last musician puts his instrument in its case.”
