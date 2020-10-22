Area youngsters are asked to stop by the public library in Nicholson on Saturday, October 31, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for a Boo Bag.
"The Boo Bags will have treats and goodies for the children to enjoy," library manager Rhonda O'Keefe said. "The bags will be handled according to CDC health guidelines. Children have to be present to receive a bag."
The City of Nicholson, Friends of the Harold S. Swindle Public Library and The Nicholson Area Fire and Rescue Station have provided the goodies. The bags will be given out while supplies last.
TRAVEL BOOK SERIES
A travel book series is being featured at the library.
"Travel the world without leaving home with Lisa Manzione’s Bella and Harry children’s travel adventure book series," O'Keefe said. "Bella and Harry are Chihuahuas who explore exciting cities around the world. Each week on the Harold S. Swindle Public Library Facebook page, Lady Sherri will read a different book in the series and make a craft."
Make and take crafts can be picked up at the library. Included in the craft pack is a pretend passport book and a stamp for each country the children virtually visit. Everyone who posts their finished crafts on Facebook will be entered into a prize drawing for Bella and Harry plushies and a Bella and Harry "Let’s Visit Paris!" book.
"Follow us on The Harold S. Swindle Facebook page for our monthly Spanish Story time with Ms. Irma, hora de cuentos en Espanol en Nicholson," O'Keefe said.
COMMUNITY READER
This month, the community reader will be Chris Hill. Hill lives in the community and volunteers at East Jackson Elementary School and at the library. Hill will be reading, "Samurai Scarecrow: a very Ninja Halloween."
PASSPORT
The Harold S. Swindle Public Library is a Passport Acceptance Facility? The library has trained and certified agents by the U. S. Department of State to initiate and “execute” passports services.
"We even mail them off for you," O'Keefe said. "Call today and book an appointment or visit http://travel.state.gov for more information."
Hours of operation at the library are: Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesdays 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Fridays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturdays 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The library is located at 5466 U. S. Highway 441 South, Nicholson. For more information, call 706-757-3577 or visit http://nicholson.prlib.org or Facebook ( Harold S. Swindle Public Library).
