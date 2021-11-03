After a year off because of COVID, the Commerce Public Library's annual Boo Fest was held on Thursday, Oct. 28.
"Despite the rain, parents and children enjoyed a fun evening of Halloween activities" said library manager Angel Abounader. "A magician's show was a highlight along with face painting, balloon animals, a photo booth,games and treats; and the parents seemed to have just as much fun as the children."
COMPUTER CLASSES
Advanced computer skills will be part of the two November computer classes led by library assistant, Sandra Cope. They will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 9, from 1 to 3 p.m. and again on Tuesday, Nov. 16, from 1 to 3. Call the library at 706- 335-5946 to reserve a place.
ART CLUB
The Storybook Art Club also meets on November 9 from 1 to 2 p.m. Finally, in celebration of Veteran's Day, there will be a program that evening, Nov. 9, at 6 p.m. Members of Post 56 will be present for a meet and greet.
TEEN PROGRAM
The regular Teen Smash program will be held on Thursday, Nov. 11, from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Yoga and Chess will both be held that evening at 6 p.m. Chess is for all ages but sign-up is required.
NEW BOOKS
New adult fiction now on the shelves include: Debbie Macomber's "Dear Santa," Jeffrey Archer's "Over My Dead Body," Denise Mina's "Rizzio," Anne Rice's "Blood and Gold," Ian Smith's "The Unspoken," Rhys Bowen's "God Rest Ye Royal Gentlemen," Mary Kubica's "Local Woman Missing," Julia Dahl's "The Missing Hours," Rita Mae Brown's "Claws for Alarm" and Sivia Moreno-Garcia's "Certain Dark Things."
New biographies include: "Wild Ride Home" by Christine Hemp, "Forever Young" by Hayley Mills, and "Ordinary Heroes -A Memoir of 9/11" by Joseph Pfeifer.
More new nonfiction include: Bob Woodward's "Peril," George F. Will's "American Happiness and Discontents," Sharri Markson's "What Really Happened in Wuhan" and "Alice and Freda Forever - A Murder in Memphis" by Alexis Coe.
Also many patrons may be interested to know that the Commerce Library now has new reprints of the 12 Foxfire series books that discuss mountain crafts and culture.
PROGRAMS
Programs coming up at the library include:
•Tuesday, Nov. 9, Advanced Computer class, 1 to 3 p.m.
•Tuesday, Nov. 9, Storybook Art Club, 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.
•Tuesday, Nov. 9, Veterans Day, 6 p.m.
•Wednesday, Kidsercise, 10:30 a.m.
•Thursday, Nov. 11, Teen Smash, 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
•Thursday, Nov. 11, Yoga, 6 p.m.
•Thursday, Nov. 11, Chess, 6.p.m.
•Friday, Baby & Me, 10:30 a.m.
