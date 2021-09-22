Plans are continuing to be made for the Commerce Public Library's annual Boo Fest to be held on Thursday, Sept. 18, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
There will be activities outside, but in order to encourage distancing two shows with a magician are planned to held inside.
Local merchants, churches and non-profits are invited to participate with trunk or treat and family-friendly activities. Any who are interested are asked to contact Library Manager Angel Abonader to reserve a spot by Oct. 14.
STORYWALK
The newest inside storywalk, Cat's Colors by Jane Cabrera, is set up in the children's tower so that children will be able to enjoy the story without disturbing adult computer users. There will also be a flannel board in the tower where children are invited to sort flannel pieces by color.
There is also a display of Hispanic books in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month.
New adult fiction now available include Paula Hawkins' "A Slow Fire Burning," Julia Quinn's "Happily Ever After" and Fredeik Bachman's "Anxious People." Quinn's title is actually a series of epilogues to each of her Bridgerton series books.
New in nonfiction are: "Design A Healthy Home, 100 Ways to Transform Your Space For Physical and Mental Well-Being" by Oliver Heath and "Built-Ins Cabinets and Shelves" from the editors of "Fine Homebuilding and Fine Woodworking."
Sara Pennypacker's Pax Journey Home is now available in juvenile fiction. It has been reviewed by School Library Journal as "A startling work of fiction that should be read - and discussed - by children and adults alike."
