Additional activities have been added to BooFest on Broad at the Commerce Public Library, which will be held Tuesday, Oct. 22, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Juggler Ziggy of Z Entertainment will be there as well as a balloon artist, face painter and puppet show. There will be Trunk or Treat at the Police and Fire Departments that evening with assistance for families crossing Broad Street between the two locations.
The Commerce Friends of the Library is holding a special fall fundraising event. Southern Spirits: A Historical Walk Through Grey Hill Cemetery will take place on Saturday, November 2, from 6 to 10 p.m. Several Commerce residents will be portraying historical figures from the early 1800s to the early 1920s. Friends president, Erika Jantzen, says, "I'm excited about showcasing Grey Hill Cemetery and it's beautiful monuments. Citizens from Commerce's past will be portrayed in period costume through narrative and anecdotes from their era. You don't want to miss this fascinating walk back in time." Tickets are available at the library during normal business hours. More information will be provided in next week's column. In the meantime, call the library at 706-335-5946 for more information.
Young Adults Gaming (ages 11-18) is returning to the library on the third Thursday of every month at 4 p.m. On October 17, join staff member Philip Prescott for board games, video games and virtual reality.
Two new nonfiction titles have been added this week at the library: Howard Stern's “Howard Stern Comes Again” and Demi Moore's “Inside Out.”
The Commerce Library has just acquired many recent large print novels. They are being added to the collection weekly and can be found displayed in the large print section. These recently published novels are by authors such as Nora Roberts, Diana Palmer, Anne Perry, Alex Kava, William Kent Krueger, W.E.B. Griffin, Joanne Fluke, M.C. Beaton, Robyn Carr and Catherine Coulter.
Children's programs coming up at the library include:
Mondays, 10:30 a.m., Homeschoolers
Tuesday Oct. 22, 5:30-7:30 p.m. BOOFEST
Wednesdays, 10:30 a.m., Kidsercise
Thursday, Oct. 24, 4 p.m., Young Adults Gaming
Thursdays, 6 p.m., Chess
Fridays, 10:30 a.m., Baby and Me
Adult programs at the library include:
Mondays, 10:30 a.m., Hooks and Needles
Thursdays, 6 p.m., Chess
Friday, Oct. 18, 1 p.m., Book Vine Book Club
Saturdays, 10 a.m., ESL
