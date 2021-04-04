The Book Vine Book Club at the Commerce Public Library will be meeting on Friday, April 16, at 1 p.m. in the Memorial Garden. The club is currently reading "The Great Alone" by Kristin Hannah. Books are available for check out at the circulation desk.
Looking ahead, there will be an Earth Day Take and Make, compliments of NASA later this month at the library.
Kids and Teens, Super SMASH BROS. will be resuming on Thursday, April 22. It will begin at 4 p.m.
This month's Korean Culture Program will be in person in the Memorial Garden on Tuesday, April 20, at 4 p.m. There will also be a zoom link for those interested in joining virtually. The topic will be interesting people of South Korea.
Caterpillars are growing at the Commerce Library. Soon they will each make a chrysalis, and a few weeks later there should be some painted lady butterflies.
"Stop by to check out the butterfly life cycle, pick up a Take and Make and a few butterly books at the same time," library manager Angel Abounader states.
PLANT SWAP
"The Friends of the Commerce Library are very happy about the large plant swap turn out," says Erika Jantzen, president of the Friends of the Library. "It was a wonderful opportunity to gather safely, enjoy each other's company, and share the love of gardening. Special Thanks to Ann Rhoads, Nicki Wilbanks, and Carolyn Cook."
NEW BOOKS
New adult fiction include: Gabriel Garcia's "Of Women and Salt," Dean Koontz' "The Other Emily," Josh Malvernan's "Unbury Carol," Danielle Paige's "Dorothy Must Die," Peter Swanson's "Every Vow You Break," Charles Wheelan's "The Rationing," Andrea Lee's "Red Island House" and Seaman McGuire's "Dusk or Dark or Dawn or Day."
"There will be many new children's books coming soon, too many to list," Abounader says.
There are many new books in nonfiction as well, including: "T Shirt Quilts Made Easy" by Martha Deleonardis, "Modern Rustic" by Emily Henson, "Zoe Bakes Cakes" by Zoe Francois and "Social Security, Medicare and Government Pensions" by Joseph Matthews.
PROGRAMS
Programs coming up include:
•Monday, Children's Zoom with Ms. Tami, 6 p.m.
•Wednesday, Kidsercise, 10:30 a.m.
•Friday, Baby & Me, 10:30 a.m.
•Friday, Book Vine, 1 p.m.
