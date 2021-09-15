The Book Vine will be meeting Friday September 17, at 1 p.m. at the Commerce Public Library.
The group is currently reading "The Midnight Librarian" by Matt Haig. Copies of the book can be picked up at the library circulation desk.
"All are welcome to come, and those who are interested and have not had a chance to read the book are still welcome to visit and check-out the next month's book," library manager Angel Abounader sates.
The Young Adult book club will be meeting on Thursday September 16, at 4:30 p.m. In honor of Mental Health Awareness Month, the selections are "Witches of Ash & Ruin" by E. Latimer, "Darius the Great is Not Okay" by Adib Khorram, and "(Don't) Call Me Crazy" by Kelly Jensen.
"Teens who have not had the chance to read this month's selection are welcome to come hang out and join the fun," Abounader said. "Snacks will be provided."
KOREAN PROGRAM
This month the Korean Culture Program will be all about games families can play. Volunteers will be present to teach kids and their families about Korean games. Children who come to try out these games will receive their own game to take home.
Boo Fest is around the corner. Abounader encourages merchants, churches and non-profits to participate this year in Boo Fest.
She says, "We try to keep it all about the kids. This is a festival atmosphere and we encourage family friendly games, trunk or treat style tables, and fall related activities. Space will be limited so please email aabounader@prlib.org by October 14 if you are interested."
Boo Fest is scheduled for Thursday, October 28, from 5:30-7:30 p.m.
NEW BOOKS
New adult fiction now available include: Jerry B. Jenkins' "I Have Called You by Name," Sara Nisha Adams' "Reading List," Wilbur Smith's "New Kingdom" and Katharine Schellman's "Silence in The Library."
Several more of Julia Quinn's novels have also recently been added for patrons interested in following the Bridgerton series on Netflix. The first two titles in the series were already catalogued, and the titles added this past week include: "To Sir Phillip with Love," "When He Was Wicked," "It's in His Kiss," "On the Way to the Wedding" and "Happily Ever After."
New nonfiction include: "Modern Mending How to Minimize Waste and Maximize Style," "When Books Went to War" by Molly Guptill Manning, "Solve Your Money Troubles," "The Germans in Normandy," "Eyewitness Scotland" and "Don't Give The Enemy A Seat at Your Table" by Louie Giglio.
PROGRAMS
Programs coming up at the library includes the following:
•Tuesday, Korean Program, Games & Fun, 5 p.m.
•Wednesday, Kidsercise, 10:30 a.m.
•Thursday, Teen 'Smash' Bros, 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
•Yoga, 6 p.m.
•Friday, Baby & Me, 10:30 a.m.
•Book Vine, 1 p.m.
