The Book Vine at the Commerce Public Library meets on Friday, April 15, at 1 p.m. The book under discussion will be "Before the Coffee Gets Cold" by Toshikazu Kawaguchi. It is described as "heartwarming, wistful, mysterious and delightfully quirky" and asks the question: "what would you change if you could travel back in time?"
Looking ahead, a new Paint and Chat program for adults is planned for Wednesday, May 4, from 1 to 3 p.m. Call the library at 706-335-5946 to sign up for this program.
"A Butterfly Is Patient" by Dianna Hutts Aston is the new storywalk now available in the children's library. Stop by to check out butterfly books, new Easter stories, and other Spring topics.
YOGA
Yoga will be held at the Commerce Library on Monday, April 18, at 10:30 a.m. and again on Thursday, April 21, at 6 p.m. Hooks and Needles will be held on Wednesday, April 20, from 10 to 11 a.m.
Children under 5 are invited to Story Time with Brittney at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, April 20; while those under 2 will have Baby and Me on Friday, April 22, at 10:30 a.m.. Then on Thursday, April 21, teens are welcome to enjoy Teen Smash from 4 to 5:30 p.m.
NEW BOOKS
New adult fiction now available include: Karen White's "The Shop" on Royal Street, John Lescroart's "The Missing Piece," Kristy Harvey's "The Wedding Veil", Jenny Colgan's "Welcome to the School by the Sea," Robyn Carr's "A Family Affair," Heather Graham's "Crimson Summer," Megan Mayhew Bergman's "How Strange A Season," Lisa Scottoline's "What Happened to the Bennetts," Janet Evanovich's "The Recovery Agent" and Kate Quinn's "The Diamond Eye."
New nonfiction titles include: "Plant Grow Harvest Repeat" by Meg Cowden, "The Busy Caregiver's Guide to Advanced Alzheimer Disease," "The Revenge of Power" by Moises Naim and "Under Jerusalem" by Andrew Lawler. Naim's book describes how autocrats are reinventing politics for the twenty-first century, while Lawler recounts the buried history of the world's most contested city.
There are also two new audiobooks, "NYPD Red 2" and "NYPD Red 3" by James Patterson.
