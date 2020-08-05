Jackson Bowen, Hoschton, a senior in the University of Georgia Terry College of Business, competed in the Terry professional sales competition in February where he finished as runner up.
Approximately 80 students competed, where each had 20 minutes to learn their product, pitch and sell to experienced corporate professionals.
Bowen, a 2016 Jefferson High School graduate, competes with the UGA Club wrestling and will graduate in December 2020. He is majoring in economics with a political science minor.
