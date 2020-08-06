The Boys and Girls Club had a Field Day to end the summer program held at both locations.
"We had a great day with all of the members registered for summer from both of our Club locations at the Commerce Club, Kendall Sims, chief executive officer states. "With the help of Southside Church, the Love Truck, the Game Truck and the Commerce Police Department, we were able to have a very successful fun field day to cap off a great summer program. Kids and teens got to play a Club vs Club kickball game, enjoy water game relays and, of course, a large water slide."
