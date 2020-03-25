Brady Parham is the winner of America Legion State Oratorical competition. He is sponsored by The America Legion Post 56, Jefferson.
Parham competed against three other high school students from other areas of the state to win the title and will advance to the America Legion National Competition to be held in Indianapolis, Ind., on a date to be determined later due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He will compete against contestants from all 50 states, territories and some students from Legion Posts in other countries.
The American Legion Oratorical Contest exists to develop a deeper knowledge and appreciation for the U.S. Constitution among high school students. The program presents participants with an academic speaking challenge that teaches important leadership qualities, history of our nation’s laws, the ability to think and speak clearly and an understanding of the duties, responsibilities, rights and privileges of American citizenship.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.