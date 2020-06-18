Jackson County Baptist Church will hold a Men's Fellowship Breakfast Saturday, June 20, at 8 a.m. in the Activities Building on the property at 79 Memorial Drive, Jefferson. Everyone is invited to attend.
The church is also inviting everyone to attend their special Father's Day services this coming Sunday morning, June 21. There will be two services. The first service will be at 9 a.m. for ages 65 and up. The second service will be at 10:30 a.m. for ages 64 and under. Social distancing will be observed. There will be no Sunday School or Nursery provided that day. Also there will be no evening services.
Questions concerning Church activities should be directed to Pastor Booher at the church telephone at 706-367-1838.
