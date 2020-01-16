Highlights of the holiday season for Graceful Gospel Dance Academy students included spreading cheer through the Special Needs Dance Recital and performing at local assisted living facilities.
The Special Needs Dance Class Christmas Recital was held at Maysville Baptist Church this year due to the growth of the event.
“These dancers draw such a crowd of friends and family that we have outgrown our studio space for their performances,” states dance academy owner Tammy Seagraves. “Maysville Baptist Church allowed us to use their beautiful Refuge building for this year's recital.”
She adds, “The dancers and their families truly enjoyed this time of praising the Lord through dance.”
Each of the special needs dancers has her own "Dance Buddy, who is her dance assistant and her friend,” Seagraves says.
The “Dance Buddies” are Graceful Gospel Dance Academy dancers who volunteer their time each week to attend the Special Needs Dance Class and help these special dancers enjoy the gift of dancing.
“In performances, Dance Buddies wear basic black dance wear in an attempt to blend into the background and let the dancers with special needs shine, shine, shine as they dance in their beautiful costumes,” Seagraves said. “These dancers were also invited to perform their Christmas dance, ‘O Come Let Us Adore Him’ at The Grove.”
LOCAL PERFORMANCES
The ballet, jazz, ribbons and tap classes from Graceful Gospel Dance Academy held six Christmas performances at local assisted living facilities in Jackson County.
“The kind residents at these assisted living facilities are so welcoming and make for a very sweet audience,” Seagraves said. “Cheerful music, joy-filled dancing and little girls in tutus always bring a smile to the residents' faces! At a couple of the performances, some residents even stood up and joined in on the dancing; many sang along with the songs and lifted their hands in praise to God. It is our goal to bring a little Christmas cheer to the residents and to remind them that they are not forgotten.”
