Brittney Warren is now serving at the Commerce Public Library as the children’s specialist.
"I am so honored to be a part of such a great family here at the library," she said. "Getting to know all of the little ones at Storytime and their parents has been really special to me."
A native of Florida, she was homeschooled and is currently majoring in History. She grew up in Gwinnett County. she has worked for Chick-Fil-A, the Disney Store and Commerce's City Hall.
I wanted to work with children after my wonderful experience working for the Disney Store and having the opportunity to interact with little ones and keep the magic alive," she said.
Her hobbies include genealogy and photography.
"I have a parrot," she adds. "My favorite book is a tie between the Harry Potter series and The Thief Lord by Cornelia Funke. My favorite subject has always been history! I got married in 2016 to my incredible husband, Nathan! I'm in Ravenclaw :P (Harry Potter reference). My wonderful in-laws are right down the road from me!"
