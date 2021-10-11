Brockton Road Baptist Church will be having a Harvest Homecoming on October 24 at 11 a.m.
The homecoming will include a covered dish supper and gospel music by Frank Shiver.
The church is located at 2675 Brockton Road Jefferson.
