Brockton Road Baptist Church is partnering with Bethany United Methodist Church to hold a Vacation Bible School from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. July 18-21.
The theme will be "Forest Rangers Vacation Bible School." The VBS will be for kindergarten through fifth graders (2021-22 school year).
The church is located at 2675 Brockton Road, Jefferson.
