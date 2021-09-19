Brockton Road Baptist Church is downsizing its Clothes Closet.
"Call 706-201-4955 for an appointment and pick from our large inventory," church leaders state.
The church is located at 2675 Brockton Road, Jefferson.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account.
Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies and light rain after midnight. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%..
Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies and light rain after midnight. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%.
Updated: September 19, 2021 @ 10:30 pm
Brockton Road Baptist Church is downsizing its Clothes Closet.
"Call 706-201-4955 for an appointment and pick from our large inventory," church leaders state.
The church is located at 2675 Brockton Road, Jefferson.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.