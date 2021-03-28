Brockton Road Baptist Church will host a Communion Service at 6 and 7 p.m. on Good Friday, April 2.
This service is open to the public for anyone wishing to participate in Communion on Good Friday.
On Easter Sunday, April 4, Brockton Road Baptist Church will serve a Continental Breakfast at 10 a.m. followed by an Easter Egg Hunt and photo opportunities for all children and families. Easter service will begin at 11 a.m. All welcome, church leaders state.
The church is located at 2675 Brockton Rd Jefferson.
Call 706-201-4955 for more information.
