The Jackson County MLK Day of Service Committee has announced the keynote speaker for its 2022 Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Dinner will be Broderick Flanigan. The event will be held on Saturday, January 15, from 6-8 p.m., at the Jefferson Civic Center.
Mr. Flanigan, an Athens painter, muralist, organizer, and advocate, considers art and community to be inseparable. He is perhaps best known locally for the Hot Corner Legacy Mural (2019) and Matriarchs of East Athens (2020), but his murals appear in other U.S. cities as well. When commissioned to create a mural in a new city, Flanigan begins a dialogue with residents for inspiration and hires local students to participate in the process.
“On canvas, he uses his brightly colored style and a variety of mixed-media elements to make portraits of members of the community around his art studio, which is located near a public housing hub in a majority-Black neighborhood, with the kind of dignity and recognition that those from outside the community often fail to bring,” reads Flanigan’s press kit.
Flanigan has been active in the Athens-Clarke County community since 2011, supporting cultural, developmental, and educational efforts such as Family Connection/Communities in Schools, Clarke County Mentoring, the Lyndon House Arts Center, and Envision Athens. He holds the position of creative director at Enlightened Media Productions, the social justice effort behind the documentary film Below Baldwin, which recounts the 2015 discovery of the remains of formerly enslaved people beneath the UGA building.
Flanigan will speak on continuing the work of Dr. King.
To reserve tickets ($20) for the 2022 Jackson County MLK Celebration Event, see a committee member or email jcmlkdayofservice@gmail.com.
