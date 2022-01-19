National Geographic’s 2019 Adventurer of the Year, Heather “Anish” Anderson, will be speaking at the Jefferson Public Library on February 12 at 11 a.m.
Avid mountaineer, professional speaker, and author, Anderson will be sharing slides, stories and answering questions. Copies of her books, “Thirst: 2600 Miles to Home” and “Mud, Rocks, Blazes: Letting Go on the Appalachian Trail,” will be available for sale after the program.
Brunch foods and treats will be provided.
PROGRAMS
Programs coming up include:
•Jan 19, Knitters at noon.
•Jan 19, Mahjong at 1 p.m.
•Jan 20, Bouncing Babies at 10:30 a.m. for ages 2 and under. Dino Dance Party will be held.
•Jan 21, Storytime at 10:30 a.m. for ages 5 and under.
•Jan 22, Yoga at 9:30 a.m. for ages 12+. Taught by Carol Koster. Bring a towel or mat. Class starts promptly at 9:30 a.m. Make arrangements for child-care offsite.
•Jan 24, Teen Doodle Night at 4:30 p.m. Each person starts drawing on a piece of paper, then every three minutes, participants will switch drawings. There will be snacks.
•Jan 25, New Year, New You at 4:30 p.m. “We’ll be making some fantastic beings like you’ve never seen before,” Elizabeth Jones, library manager says. “Butterfly wings, giraffe head, the body of a firefighter—Whatever you want. Ages 10 and under will need supervision as there will be small parts, sandpaper, and glue.”
•Jan 26, Mahjong at 1 p.m.
•Jan 27, Bouncing Babies at 10:30 a.m. for ages 2 and under.
•Jan 28, Storytime at 10:30 a.m. for ages 5 and under.
•Feb 7-11, Seed Library Week. Monday-Thursday from 10 a.m. to 5:45 p.m. and Friday from 10 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. Get your garden started with the first Seed Library Week of the year. Seed Library members will be able to "check out" up to five seed packets of spring vegetables and flowers. Becoming a member is free! All you need is a library card in good standing and to watch a short video at the Jefferson Public Library. To see what seeds you can take home and plant go to excelatgardening.com to see the catalog. Email Jones at ejones@prlib.org with any questions.
•Feb 12, Mountaineer, professional speaker, and author, Heather “Anish” Anderson at 11 a.m.. Brunch foods and treats will be provided.
Library hours continue to be Mondays through Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Fridays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Call ahead for curbside service Mondays through Saturdays, during business hours.
The library offers printing, copying and faxing for a small fee. For more information on what services are provided, log on to prlib.org or call 706-367-8012.
NEW BOOKS
New books available at the library include: Alafair Burke’s “Find Me,” Diane Chamberlain’s “The Last House on the Street,” Meg Clayton’s “The Postmistress of Paris,” Jane Cleland’s “Jan Austen’s Lost Letters,” Elizabeth George’s “Something to Hide,” Noah Hawley’s “Anthem,” T. Jefferson Parker’s “A Thousand Steps,” James Rollins’ “The Starless Crown,” Danielle Steel’s “Invisible,” Brad Taylor’s “End of Days,” Beatriz Williams’ “The Wicked Window” and Stuart Woods’ “Criminal Mischief.”
