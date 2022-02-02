National Geographic’s 2019 Adventurer of the Year, Heather “Anish” Anderson, will be speaking at the Jefferson Public Library on February 12 at 11 a.m.
Avid mountaineer, professional speaker, and author, Anderson will be sharing slides, stories, and answering questions. Copies of her books, “Thirst: 2600 Miles to Home” and “Mud, Rocks, Blazes: Letting Go on the Appalachian Trail” will be available for sale after the program.
Brunch foods and treats will be provided.
PROGRAMS
Programs coming up at the library include the following:
•Feb 2: Mahjong at 1 p.m.
•Feb 2: Knitters at Noon.
•Feb 3: Bouncing Babies at 10:30 a.m. for ages 2 and under.
•Feb 4: Storytime at 10:30 a.m.for ages 5 and under.
•Feb 5: Lego Day. Drop in and play from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
•Feb 7-11: Seed Library Week. Monday-Thursday from 10 a.m. to 5:45 p.m. and Friday from 10 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. Get your garden started with the first Seed Library Week of the year. Seed Library members will be able to "check out" up to 5 seed packets of spring vegetables and flowers. Becoming a member is free. All you need is a library card in good standing and to watch a short video at the Jefferson Public Library. To see what seeds you can take home and plant go to excelatgardening.com to see the catalog. Email Elizabeth at ejones@prlib.org with any questions.
•Feb 8: Mini Valentine Painting: Drop in 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Canvases are first-come, first-served. Come make a valentine for someone you love. We have card sized poster board to paint if we run out of canvases. "We’re using acrylic paint so dress accordingly," organizers state. "The project is super easy! Everyone is welcome, but kids 6 and under require their adult for assistance."
•Feb 9: Book Club at 1 p.m. We will be discussing Adrienne Brodeur’s “Wild Game." Copies are available at the service desk.
•Feb 10: Bouncing Babies at 10:30 a.m. for ages 2 and under.
•Feb 11: Storytime at 10:30 a.m. for ages 5 and under.
•Feb 12: Mountaineer, professional speaker, and author, Heather “Anish” Anderson at 11 a.m. Brunch foods and treats will be provided.
•Feb 14-19: Quarterly Annual Book Sale. Drop in by the Quiet Room and browse our selection of fiction and non-fiction books while supplies last! We accept cash or check. Hardbacks are $1 and paperbacks are 50 cents.
•Feb 15: Homeschool Escape Room at 11 a.m.. Mission: Escape from Storytime at 11 a.m. "The storytime doors will lock, at it’s up to you to get us out," organizers said. "Puzzles, riddles and clues will be hidden across the room. Are the homeschooling super spies savvy enough to find the code before the time runs out? Balloons will be popped as part of the program, so prepare for some loud noises."
•Feb 16: Knitters at noon.
•Feb 16: Mahjong at 1 p.m.
•Feb 17: Bouncing Babies at 10:30 a.m. for ages 2 and under.
•Feb 18: Storytime at 10:30 a.m. for ages 5 and under.
•Feb 19: Yoga at 9:30 a.m. for ages 12+. Taught by Carol Koster. Bring a towel or mat. Class starts promptly at 9:30 a.m. Make arrangements for child-care offsite.
•Feb 21: Teen Video Games at 4:30 p.m. Come and play games on the Nintendo Wii with us. Mario Kart, Smash Bros., and Mario & Sonic Winter Olympics are available. And some retro games are also offered There will be snacks also.
•Feb 23: Mahjong at 1 p.m.
•Feb 24: Bouncing Babies at 10:30 a.m. for ages 2 and under.
•Feb 25: Storytime at 10:30 a.m. for ages 5 and under.
The library hours continue to be Mondays through Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Fridays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Call ahead for curbside service Mondays through Saturdays, during business hours.
The library offers printing, copying, and faxing for a small fee. For more information on what services are provided, log on to prlib.org or call 706-367-8012.
