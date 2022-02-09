National Geographic’s 2019 Adventurer of the Year, Heather “Anish” Anderson, will be speaking at the Jefferson Public Library on Saturday, February 12, at 11 am.
Anderson, an avid mountaineer, professional speaker and author, will be sharing slides, stories and answering questions. Copies of her books, “Thirst: 2,600 Miles to Home” and “Mud, Rocks, Blazes: Letting Go on the Appalachian Trail” will be available for sale after the program. Brunch foods and treats will be provided.
PROGRAMS
Programs coming up include the following:
•Feb 9: Book Club at 1 p.m. will be discussing Adrienne Brodeur’s “Wild Game." Copies will be available at the service desk.
•Feb 10: Bouncing Babies at 10:30 a.m. for ages 2 and under.
•Feb 11: Storytime at 10:30 a.m. for ages 5 and under.
•Feb 12: Mountaineer, professional speaker and author, Heather “Anish” Anderson, at 11 a.m. Brunch foods and treats will be provided.
•Feb 14-19: Quarterly annual book sale. Drop-in by the Quiet Room and browse the selection of fiction and non-fiction books while supplies last. Cash or checks will be accepted. Hardbacks will be $1 and paperbacks will be 50 cents.
•Feb 15: Homeschool Escape Room at 11 a.m. Mission: Escape from Storytime! at 11 a.m. the storytime doors will lock, and it’s up to you to get us out! Puzzles, riddles and clues will be hidden across the room. Organizers ask, "Are the homeschooling super spies savvy enough to find the code before the time runs out? Balloons will be popped as part of the program, so prepare for some loud noises."
•Feb 16: Knitters at noon.
•Feb 16: Mahjong at 1 p.m.
•Feb 17: Bouncing Babies at 10:30 a.m. for ages 2 and under.
•Feb 18: Storytime at 10:30 a.m. for ages 5 and under.
•Feb 19: Yoga at 9:30 a.m. for ages 12+. Taught by Carol Koster. Please bring a towel or mat. Class starts promptly at 9:30 a.m. Please make arrangements for child-care offsite.
•Feb 21: Teen Video Games at 4:30 p.m. "Come and play games on the Nintendo Wii with us," organizers state. "We’ve got Mario Kart, Smash Bros., and Mario & Sonic Winter Olympics! And some retro games too! There will be snacks to munch on too."
•Feb 23: Mahjong at 1 p.m.
•Feb 24: Bouncing Babies at 10:30 a.m. for ages 2 and under.
•Feb 25: Storytime at 10:30 a.m. for ages 5 and under.
NEW BOOKS
New books available are: Chan Jessamine’s “The School for Good Mothers,” Lisa Gardner’s “One Step too Far," Colleen Hoover’s “Reminders of Him,” Stephen Hunter’s “Targeted,” Dean Koontz’s “Quicksilver,” Jayne Ann Krentz’s “Lightning in a Mirror,” Jacquelyn Mitchard’s “The Good Son,” Robert B. Parker’s “Bye Bye Baby,” Nita Prose’s “The Maid" and P. J. Tracy’s “Desolation Canyon.”
The library hours continue to be Mondays through Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Fridays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.. Call ahead for curbside service Mondays through Saturdays during business hours.
The library offers printing, copying and faxing for a small fee. For more information on what services are provided, log on to prlib.org or call 706-367-8012.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.